5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:31s - Published 5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns Officials say someone in the district was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus.

5 Central Bucks Schools Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns BREAKING NEWS WE'VE BEENFOLLOWING, CENTRAL BUCKSSCHOOL DISTRICT CLOSED FIVESCHOOLS TODAY BECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.CHOPPER THREE LIVE OVER CBSOUTH.THAT ALONG WITH BUTLER, TITUS,TIMNEVER, TOHICKEN ARE CLOSEDWHAT THEY CALL ABUNDANCE OFCAUTION.OFFICIALS IN THE SCHOOLDISTRICT SAY, SOMEONE IN THEDISTRICT WAS EXPOSED TO ACONFIRMED CASE OF THECORONAVIRUS.







