VA Police Officer With Incredible Voice

Richmond Police Officer Mervin Mayo posted a video of him playing the piano and singing "The Best of Me" that's already racked up more than 650,000 views.



Tweets about this RDO Lisa Burnett RT @toniwriter: Spent some time with a @DC_Police officer today talking about wellbeing etc & I’ll never not be humbled by those who wish &… 2 hours ago Toni Spent some time with a @DC_Police officer today talking about wellbeing etc & I’ll never not be humbled by those wh… https://t.co/zKHrlqch9D 15 hours ago HOWARD H MASTERSON EX UK FORCES NOW CIVVY RT @FABSITEUK: Followers confession I am very fond of a malt called Monkey Shoulder.. there is a senior Police Officer I have a huge level… 3 days ago JG 💙💙 Followers confession I am very fond of a malt called Monkey Shoulder.. there is a senior Police Officer I have a hu… https://t.co/RNkcVbhCbY 3 days ago Laura Lee #opp police officer need to be on the highway 401. The amount of drivers on their phones is incredible. And speed… https://t.co/L7aNxRZEmC 5 days ago OhioStateVetCollege We're so happy that Zeus, a K-9 police officer, made such incredible progress and is back home with Deshler Police… https://t.co/ztw2UHXrSW 1 week ago