Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China charters flight to evacuate Chinese citizens from Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak

China charters flight to evacuate Chinese citizens from Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
China charters flight to evacuate Chinese citizens from Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak

China charters flight to evacuate Chinese citizens from Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak

China has chartered on March 4 a flight to evacuate its nationals from Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video, filmed in the city of Lanzhou in north-central China's Gansu Province, shows 146 Chinese citizens on China Southern Airlines' flight No.CZ2003 waving Chinese flags and singing a patriotic song called "Me and My County" after the plane arrived at Lanzhou.

According to reports, 163 more Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran the next day (March 5), and they will be quarantined in Lanzhou.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hairdresser cut customer's hair through guardrails of quarantined Chinese community amid COVID-19 outbreak [Video]Hairdresser cut customer's hair through guardrails of quarantined Chinese community amid COVID-19 outbreak

A hairdresser cut a customer's hair through the guardrails of a quarantined residential community amid the COVID-19 outbreak in northern China's Handan. The video, filmed by a woman named Han Yue..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published

How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak [Video]How airlines are sanitizing planes amid the coronavirus outbreak

WORLD — As the novel coronavirus spreads globally, major airlines are taking preventative measures to ensure their airplanes are as clean as possible. Southwest Airlines told CNN Travel that their..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.