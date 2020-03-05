China charters flight to evacuate Chinese citizens from Iran amid COVID-19 outbreak

China has chartered on March 4 a flight to evacuate its nationals from Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video, filmed in the city of Lanzhou in north-central China's Gansu Province, shows 146 Chinese citizens on China Southern Airlines' flight No.CZ2003 waving Chinese flags and singing a patriotic song called "Me and My County" after the plane arrived at Lanzhou.

According to reports, 163 more Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran the next day (March 5), and they will be quarantined in Lanzhou.