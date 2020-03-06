Global  

Duchess of Cornwall addresses Women of the World Festival

The Duchess of Cornwall attended the opening day of the Women of the World (WOW) Festival at the Southbank Centre in London on Friday morning.

Camilla launched the hashtag #EveryonesProblem in the fight to end domestic violence.

Her Royal Highness is the President of WOW, whose festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

The festival ends on Sunday 8th March, International Women’s Day.

Report by Jonesia.

