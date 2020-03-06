Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia

Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia

Alleged suicide bomber 'blows self up' close to US Embassy in Tunisia

An attacker blew himself up close to the US embassy in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Friday (March 6), local media reported.

Footage shows debris strewn across a road, while a car is damaged.

The filmer Hatem Oueslati told Newsflare "I was at a cafe nearby and heard a huge explosion."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia [Video]Emergency services on the scene of US embassy blast in Tunisia

Emergency services were seen at the scene of an alleged suicide bombing near the US embassy in Tunis today (March 6). It was reported by local media that a man blew himself up close to the embassy..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.