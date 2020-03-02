Palestine's minister of health confirms country's first seven coronavirus cases

Palestine's Minister of Health, Mai Kaileh, announced on March 5 that the country has seven cases of coronavirus.

Kaileh said: "We were informed of the injury of a member of the Greek delegation who visited the country between February 23 and 27, 2020 after returning to Greece.

"The results showed positive examination for 7 people who are now in the stone at the hotel with the hotel staff and the two doctors who underwent tests."