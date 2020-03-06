The Lost Prince movie - Omar Sy, Bérénice Bejo, François Damiens

Global  

The Lost Prince movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Djibi is a single father whose life entirely revolves around his beloved 8-year-old daughter Sofia.

Every night, during their cherished bedtime stories ritual, he takes her to “Storyland”, a fantasy film studio where their extraordinary fairy-tale adventures come to life, starring Djibi as the heroic Prince Charming.

Three years later and nearly a teenager, Sofia starts growing out of her father’s stories and making up tales of her own, where Djibi no longer plays the lead role.

Djibi must find a way to forever remain the hero of his daughter’s life and stories.

Director: Michel Hazanavicius Cast: Omar Sy, Bérénice Bejo, François Damiens Produced by : Prélude, Pathé Films, STUDIOCANAL Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 41 min French release: 12/02/2020 Production year: 2019
