Storm Gloria takes its tool on Tossa de Mar, Spain



Recent related videos from verified sources Seaside town filled with foam as deadly storm Gloria batters eastern Spain Seafoam whipped up by storm Gloria drifts into towns along the eastern coast of Spain. Footage, recorded in the Spanish beach resort Tossa de Mar, just north of Barcelona on Wednesday (January 22),.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:11Published on January 22, 2020 Watch as Foam Fills Streets of Spanish City Hit by Storm Gloria Spain has been battered by Storm Gloria for a few days, with one town seeing a bizarre sight: foam filling the village streets. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:32Published on January 21, 2020