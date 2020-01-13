Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Tampa Bay Lightning shutout Montreal Canadiens 4-0

Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Tampa Bay Lightning shutout Montreal Canadiens 4-0

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:12s - Published < > Embed
Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Tampa Bay Lightning shutout Montreal Canadiens 4-0

Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Tampa Bay Lightning shutout Montreal Canadiens 4-0

Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 Thursday night.

Story: https://wfts.tv/3cvynJL
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Vasilevskiy continues to torment Montreal as Bolts blank Habs in dominant win

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves, Victor Hedman scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatStatNHL

NatStat NHL 📰 Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Tampa Bay Lightning shutout Montreal Canadiens 4-0 (ABC Action News) https://t.co/T4ppsU0onW 2 hours ago

hulagangster

Kathie Stevenson 🌺 RT @Globe_Sports: Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0 https://t.co/bSY1W1laLi https://t.co/KyeUoFMOyi 11 hours ago

Globe_Sports

Globe Sports Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0 https://t.co/bSY1W1laLi https://t.co/KyeUoFMOyi 11 hours ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Andrei Vasilevskiy stops 32 shots, Lightning beat Canadiens 4-0 https://t.co/HWNl7rzN7b @Globe_Sports https://t.co/zVzTKxzwBf 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens, 03/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

New Jersey Devils end Tampa Bay Lightning's team record tying 10-game win streak [Video]New Jersey Devils end Tampa Bay Lightning's team record tying 10-game win streak

The New Jersey Devils are starting to play their best hockey of the season and it cost the Tampa Bay Lightning their franchise-record tying 10-game winning streak. The improved play wasn’t enough to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.