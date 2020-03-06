Global  

Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan help pull plane in record-breaking stunt

Celebrities including Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Joe Wicks have helped break a Guinness World Record by pulling the heaviest plane over 100 metres.

The stunt was in aid of British Airways’ week of Sport Relief fundraising events.

