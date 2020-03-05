Global  

Harvey Weinstein being moved to Rikers Island jail

Harvey Weinstein is being moved to the infirmary at Rikers Island prison, after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act last week.
Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery [Video]Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

He was taken to a hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of two charges on Feb. 24.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:45Published

Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island Infirmary [Video]Harvey Weinstein Transferred To Rikers Island Infirmary

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is spending is first night in jail Thursday. He was transferred Thursday afternoon from Bellevue Hospital to the infirmary in Rikers Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published

