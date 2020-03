Election officials do not believe COVID-19 threat will affect Tuesday's primary 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:10s - Published Election officials do not believe COVID-19 threat will affect Tuesday's primary Election officials said they do not believe the COVID-19 coronavirus threat will have an effect on Missouri's presidential primary on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Election officials do not believe COVID-19 threat will affect Tuesday's primary STILL TAKING SOME PRECAUTIONSTHOUGH.ABSENTEE VOTING IS ALREADYUNDERWAY.FOR THE PRIMARY ON TUESDAY THEELECTION EQUIPMENT GOING OUTFROM THE JACKSON COUNTY ELECTIONBOARD FOR THE PRIMARY HASINCLUDED SANITARY WIPES FORYEARS.WE SEND OUT WIPES WITH OUR WITHOUR JUDGES IN THEIR SUPPLY BOXAND THEY TRY TO KEEP THE PINSWIPE DOWN AND THE STYLIST WIPEDOWN BROWN SAYS THEY THOUGHTABOUT ADDING HAND SANITIZERFLUID WITH THE KIDS.WE BOOKED TIME AMAZON WALMARTANYTHING THAT WE COULD GET WASALREADY SOLD OUT MOST ELECTIONSIN MISSOURI ARE IN THE FALLWINTER OR EARLY SPRING, WHICH ISTHE NORMAL AND FLU SEASONANYWAY, THE EXCEPTION IS THEAUGUST 8TH PRIMARY TOP ELECTIONOFFICIALS SECRETARY OF STATE J.ASHCRAFT SAYS TUESDAY’S PRIMARYSHOULD NOT BE A PROBLEM.WE DON’T EXPECT THIS TO BE ANELECTION.WE’VE GOT 50 OR PERCENT TURNOUT,SO WE’RE NOT NECESSARILY GOINGTO BE PACKING PEOPLE INTO TIGHTLINES EITHER.HE SAYS WE’LL BE TALKING FRIDAYWITH FEDERAL HOMELAND SECURITYOFFICIALS ABOUT ELECTIONS ANDTHE CORONA VIRUS.HE DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MAJORANNOUNCEMENT AND THERE ARE NOCASES OF THE VIRUS.IN KANSAS CITY OR IN THE STATEOF MISSOURI, SO THEY’RE AWARETHEY’RE TAKING PRECAUTIONS ANDTHEY DON’T EXPECT ANY PROBLEMS





