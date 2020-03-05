Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship
Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship
Some local people are currently quarantined on a cruise ship due to concerns of the coronavirus, but they are expected to have the results of the test today, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
