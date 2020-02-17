Global  

Coronavirus survivor walks deserted streets of Wuhan six weeks into lockdown

The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for more than six weeks and the streets remain empty.
The Chinese city of Wuhan has been under lockdown for more than six weeks and the streets remain empty.

In this video from Friday (March 6) recorded by Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from Llandudno in North Wales and Britain's first coronavirus victim, explains what it's like to live in Wuhan.

During this tour of Wuhan's deserted streets Connor explains that shop owners leave their shutters slightly open to pass supplies through the door.

Outside another shop Connor describes how "shop owners individually bag your items and then they pack it up for you."




