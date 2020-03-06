Global  

War in Syria: 15 killed as deadly clashes erupt in Idlib hours into ceasefire deal

Deadly clashes erupt in Syria's Idlib hours into ceasefire deal

Deadly clashes erupted in southern Idlib on Friday, hours into a ceasefire deal between Russia and...
Reuters - Published


b__morane

B. Morane RT @France24_en: War in #Syria: 15 killed as deadly clashes erupt in #Idlib hours into ceasefire deal. "The people with guns on the ground… 1 hour ago

One_News_Page

One News Page War in Syria: 15 killed as deadly clashes erupt in Idlib hours into ceasefire deal: https://t.co/GeUXUpprY6 #Syria 1 hour ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English War in #Syria: 15 killed as deadly clashes erupt in #Idlib hours into ceasefire deal. "The people with guns on the… https://t.co/Zsx1xy96iB 2 hours ago

kimseungchun

kim seung chun🌟🌟 RT @starsandstripes: Two more Turkish soldiers were killed Wednesday in a Syrian government attack in Syria's northwest, the country's Defe… 1 day ago

starsandstripes

Stars and Stripes Two more Turkish soldiers were killed Wednesday in a Syrian government attack in Syria's northwest, the country's D… https://t.co/5pbvx76FX1 2 days ago

KEOLIZ_MUSIC

KEOLIZ Syrian, Turkish armies engage in new deadly clashes in Idlib: Turkey said that two more of its soldiers were killed… https://t.co/s5AxYvm2SW 2 days ago

ebabahan

ebabahan RT @Hugh_Pope: With planes & drone shot down this weekend in #Idlib, a lot is riding on visit Thurs by Turkey's @RTErdogan to Russia's Puti… 4 days ago


Syria war: Turkey and Russia announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow deal [Video]Syria war: Turkey and Russia announce Idlib ceasefire after Moscow deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:52Published

Turkey, Russia announce ceasefire in Syria's Idlib [Video]Turkey, Russia announce ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Ceasefire came into effect after midnight in Idlib amid reports of fresh violence between Turkish and Syrian troops.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

