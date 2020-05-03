St. Joseph Blood Drive Cancellations (3-5-20)

Asking for help amid coronavirus fears... the community blood center says covid-19 concerns have spurred an uptick in blood drive cancellations.

Schools, organizations, and businesses help collect 75 percent of the c-b-c's blood supply for the region.

The site manager for the st.

Joseph center says that's why its so important healthy donors continue to give.

(we are just asking that everyone that is healthy and eligible to donate to please do so and that will help build up our regional blood supply.) the site manager also says staff are trained to prevent the risk of spreading infectious diseases but if you have travelled to an area of a covid-19 outbreak, come into contact with someone that's been to the area, or have flu-like symptoms... then you cannot