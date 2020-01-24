Alabama Executes Inmate After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Stay

Global  

Nathaniel Woods was convicted of capital murder in 2005 for his role as an accomplice in the shooting deaths of three Birmingham police officers.
mcdon_s

S McDon RT @ElmaAksalic: BREAKING: Alabama executes inmate Nathaniel Woods. — This after the Supreme Court denied the stay of Woods’ execution, jus… 15 minutes ago

Muh_Sadam

Adam (MS)✌❤🍻🐶🐱📚📰🎬🎧🏃🇺🇸🇮🇩🏳‍🌈 RT @aliamjadrizvi: Nathaniel Woods has been executed after the US Supreme Court gave the go-ahead. Schumer had a point. Alabama executes… 3 hours ago

Truactive

Truffies 🍀🆘️ RT @ps9714: BREAKING NEWS: Alabama executes inmate Nathaniel Woods. The US Supreme Court has denied the stay of execution of Alabama inma… 3 hours ago

CBS12

WPEC CBS12 News The execution came after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary stay to consider last-minute appeals and then de… https://t.co/BqNQm2vCeQ 3 hours ago

McKayLove_

Micheala RT @NancyAMcHugh: I want to say that I can’t believe but I can. After a temporary halt to his execution, Nate Woods is murdered by the stat… 5 hours ago


FL Supreme Court ruling could change death penalty law [Video]FL Supreme Court ruling could change death penalty law

Recently, the court ruled a unanimous jury decision is not required in order to sentence someone to death.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:58Published

Florida Supreme Court ruling could change state's death penalty law [Video]Florida Supreme Court ruling could change state's death penalty law

The Florida Supreme Court said Thursday it erred in 2016 when it ruled a jury must be unanimous in deciding a convicted murderer should be sentenced to death, announcing a dramatic legal reversal that..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:27Published

