President Trump to assess Middle Tennessee tornado damage on Friday

The president is expected to here from governor bill lee and nashville mayor john cooper along with putnam county mayor randy porter.

There are two survey crews on the ground - assessing.

I'm sure they will be part of the briefing for the president.

The good news this morning.

There are no longer reports of unaccounted people here.

There are still numerous people still without power.

You hear the sounds of generators.

There is a curfew in place from 8pm to 7am.

- to keep order here.

Scattered reports of looting.

But mostly - neighbors helping neighbors in true volunteer spirit.

Our team coverage continues with waay 31's sophia borelli.

She all this week in middle tennessee covering the damage caused by these tornadoes sophia lots of people are sharing their stories with you.

Pat that's right.

We need to remember some of these people have lost everything.

Some have damage to their homes and some are dealing with the trauma of what they experienced during the tornadoes.

If you need a reminder - take a look behind me at this damage here in the donelson neighborhood of nashville.

I am going to get behind the camera and show zoom in so you can see - this building behind me is donelson christian academy.

This is where an ef- 2 tornado left destruction in it's path.

I spoke with pam carter who told me she didn't think she would make it out alive as she took shelter in her basement.

Volunteers are now helping her pick up some of her belongings.

Carter became very emotional as she described what happened .

Pam carter, tornado victim: "i think my husband is planning on rebuilding our house, but i am telling y'all.

I thought i was going to die.

My husband is the one that saved all of us."

Lots of people are pulling together to do what they can for this community.

Nashville officials say if you want to help you are more than welcome but they are asking you to come with a group or organization.

Thanks sophia.

Churches in the area are trying to do what they can to help with the relief efforts.

One church -- just walking distance from the damage in cookeville and baxter has already served 3000 meals in three days.

One elder at the double springs church of christ said they have supplies for anyone who needs them and he knows more will come.

Tennessee saying their the volunteer state... thats not a slogan, thats reality, and i know alabama is that way, northern alabama is where my in laws live and people are that way there too the church doors are open 24 hours for -- not just victims -- but first respondrs as well.

A 20-member team from the madison county "prepare and respond" team will head north this morning.

Another team will join them on saturday.

They'll take heavy equipment - like chain saws, tarps, nail guns, generators, and air compressors.

They told us they plan to leave this morning at 7.

A decatur church group is also lending a helping hand.

Volunteers from the crisis response team at the decatur church of christ have already made their first trip to tennessee to help!

They're helping those affected in mount juliet -- aiding with cleanup and providing supplies to people in need.

They'll stay as long as needed.

The group says it's accepting financial donations that can be dropped off at the decatur or priceville church of christ locations.

Right now -- multiple new donations are helping in the relief efforts in davidson county.

We know a "metro strong" task force was created for recovery.

That includes multiple agencies.

The tennessee titans are donating 1-million dollars to clean up efforts.

The n-f-l says its donating 250-thousand dollars.

So again - we are awaiting president trump to arrive here this morning - and we will bring