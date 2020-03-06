Happening this weekend in Las Vegas on March 6, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:56s - Published Happening this weekend in Las Vegas There are several events happening around Las Vegas this weekend. Every Friday is Feel Good Friday at Lee Canyon. The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is going blue in honor of Colorectal cancer Awareness Month and it's time again for First Friday in downtown Las Vegas. Billy Idol is also performing at the Palms. 0

