Happening this weekend in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:56s
There are several events happening around Las Vegas this weekend.

Every Friday is Feel Good Friday at Lee Canyon.

The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is going blue in honor of Colorectal cancer Awareness Month and it's time again for First Friday in downtown Las Vegas.

Billy Idol is also performing at the Palms.

THE SNOW WHILE SUPPORTING AGOOD CAUSE EVERY FRIDAY THISMONTH.LIFT TICKETS ARE 25 DOLLARS..AND 5 BUCKS OF EVERY SALE WILLGO TO THE NON PROFIT THE "HIGHFIVES FOUNDATION." LASTYEAR..LEE CANYON RAISED MORE THAN20-THOUSAND DOLLARS DURING THEEVENT.AND THE WELCOME TO LAS VEGASSIGN IS GOING BLUE TODAY INHONOR OF COLORECTAL CANCERAWARENESS MONTH.OVER 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE DIEFROM COLORECTAL CANCER EACHYEAR.THE LIGHTS WILL GO BLUE AT 9A-M THIS MORNING.ITS ALSO FIRST FRIDAY DOWNTOWNTHIS MONTH'S THEME IS BRAINART.AS ALWAYS THERE WILL BE FOODTRUCKS ...LIVE MUSIC AND PLENTY OF ART TOCHECK OUT..IT ALL STARTS AT 5- P-M...YOU CAN CATCH BILLY IDOLPERFORM TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS!HE IS RETURNING WITH HISRESIDENCY AT PALMS CASINORESORTS.HE WILL HAVE SHOWS THROUGH THE14TH OF THE MONTH.TICKETS START AT JUST UNDER 40DOLLARS.FOR MORE INFORMATION HEAD TOPALMS-DOT COM.TIME NOW IS X:XX ---NEW DEVELOPMENTS IN THE AGE OLD




