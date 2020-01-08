These Are the Effects Daylight Saving Time Has On Your Body 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published These Are the Effects Daylight Saving Time Has On Your Body Daylight Saving Time is just around the corner. And if you think just one hour of sleep gone is not that big of a deal, think again. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Study: Sleep Loss Linked To Deadly, Dementia-Inducing Disease A new study from Sweden shows that losing just one night's sleep increases the levels of a particular protein in the blood. According to CNN, tau is a protein that helps stabilize the internal makeup.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43Published on January 8, 2020