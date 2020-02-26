Global  

Elderly Indian couple wait 50 years to get married after constant financial difficulty

An elderly couple married recently in a village near Kawardha city in central India after a 50-year-long wait on February 15.

The couple lived together for half a decade and had three children, but could never afford to get married.

Sukal Nishad, 73, was introduced to a woman in another village 50 years ago as part of arranged marriage but fell in love with her younger sister, Gautarahin Bai, 67, who also liked him.

Both of them kept meeting and decided to get married.

But the families were not happy with the match as Nishad had turned down the elder sister and did not support the alliance.

Nishad, who worked as a labourer, did not have money to get married on his own as a local custom required him to throw a lavish feast for the entire village.

So, he and Bai decided to live together and get married whenever they could afford to.

The couple lived happily, had two sons and a daughter, but with money always short, getting married remained a dream.

This year their children decided to fulfil their parents’ wish and arranged a wedding for them a day after Valentine's Day.

The entire village gathered to greet the couple and finally take part in a feast that was 50 years due.
