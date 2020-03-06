Global  

Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show

David and Heather sit down with the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show Executive Direction John DeSantis.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Mikey Hood Visits Electric Lane [Video]Mikey Hood Visits Electric Lane

Mikey Hood interviews Duquesne Light President & CEO Steve Malnight at their display at the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show regarding their big push this year - electric cars.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:48Published

Dr. Lori's Antique Stage Show [Video]Dr. Lori's Antique Stage Show

David and Heather speak with Dr. Lori who is at the Home & Garden Show with her antique stage show.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 07:08Published

