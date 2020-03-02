Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
23 minutes ago < > Embed
Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China
As the UK total of coronavirus cases passes 160, we look at how the spread of the disease outside China has changed over the past two weeks.
Recent related news from verified sources
(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus outside China has... MENAFN.com - Published 13 hours ago Also reported by • Reuters
Some countries around the world are closing schools and, in extreme cases like China, implementing... CBS News - Published 2 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive
Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in England as the Prime Minister warned the spread of the virus is likely to become more significant across the UK. The new cases had all travelled..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 4 days ago