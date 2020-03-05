Global  

Women Marching Through History

Women have been taking to the streets for hundreds of years in the fight for liberation and equality.

From the Women’s March in Versailles in 1789, through the Suffragette and Women’s Liberation Movements, to the global Women’s Marches of 2017, we take a look back through history at the times women have marched for change.
