Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Elizabeth Warren Online Attacks From Bernie Sanders’ Supporters a ‘Real Problem’, Calls on Campaign to Take Responsibility

Elizabeth Warren Online Attacks From Bernie Sanders’ Supporters a ‘Real Problem’, Calls on Campaign to Take Responsibility

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Elizabeth Warren Online Attacks From Bernie Sanders’ Supporters a ‘Real Problem’, Calls on Campaign to Take Responsibility

Elizabeth Warren Online Attacks From Bernie Sanders’ Supporters a ‘Real Problem’, Calls on Campaign to Take Responsibility

Senator Elizabeth Warren called on presidential candidates to take responsibility for online attacks, in the wake of some Bernie Sanders supporters going after her during the Democratic primary.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Megresistor

Meg RT @battletested5: Elizabeth Warren is going at Bernie Sanders supporters online attacks right now and I AM HERE FOR IT She been holding i… 8 minutes ago

Lyzantar

Lyzantar @joebob75645284 How am I defending bigotry? You’re the one painting me and all Bernie supporters as sexist bigots,… https://t.co/OciEAkxX1A 13 minutes ago

TashaHeadrick

Tasha Headrick RT @PattyArquette: Elizabeth Warren even had a plan for how campaigns should proactively deal with online attacks - You should watch this 46 minutes ago

bananasnoball

Free Radicals for Bernie Dear fellow Bernie supporters, when Elizabeth Warren attacks you on tv, reporters tar our most broad and diverse co… https://t.co/LRLPQLFYwc 2 hours ago

JASONWI72430456

JASON Elizabeth warren. I wonder if the online attacks by Bernie supporters Liz was talking about, sounded anything like… https://t.co/hgwFvsqx23 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders supporters show up for rally [Video]Sanders supporters show up for rally

Several protesters also in attendance at Bernie Sanders rally in Phoenix.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:37Published

Bloomberg's former mayoral rival files FEC complaint against Bloomberg News [Video]Bloomberg's former mayoral rival files FEC complaint against Bloomberg News

Mark Green, who ran against Mike Bloomberg in New York City's 2001 mayoral race, tells Larry why he's filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Bloomberg News.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.