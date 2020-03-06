Stacey Dooley reacts to Kevin Clifton quitting Strictly Come Dancing (Instagram) 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Spy - Duration: 00:48s - Published Stacey Dooley reacts to Kevin Clifton quitting Strictly Come Dancing (Instagram) Stacey Dooley reacts to Kevin Clifton quitting Strictly Come Dancing (Instagram) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this DS Breaking News Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley reacts to boyfriend Kevin Clifton quitting the show https://t.co/OlgI8DWu2B 44 minutes ago DS Breaking News Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley reacts to boyfriend Kevin Clifton quitting the show https://t.co/pX4kGbRXDH 46 minutes ago