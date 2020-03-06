Global  

PM reiterates NHS support in fight against coronavirus

PM reiterates NHS support in fight against coronavirus

PM reiterates NHS support in fight against coronavirus

Boris Johnson has pledged a further £46 million for research into a coronavirus vaccine and rapid diagnostic tests The Prime Minister announced the funding during a tour of a Bedfordshire laboratory, where British scientists are working on a quick and cheap way to diagnose coronavirus.
