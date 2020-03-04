Global  

Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results

Coronavirus: Cruise Ship Passengers Await Test Results

Cruise ship passengers on the Grand Princess were awaiting coronavirus test results as their ship continued to remain off the California coast.

Jackie Ward reports.

(3/6/20)
Cruise ship passengers 'in limbo' off San Francisco awaiting coronavirus tests

Grand Princess cruise ship guests were left with little to do but contemplate the prospect of...
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Japan TodaySeattlePI.comNewsdayUSATODAY.comTIMEJerusalem Post


Quarantined US cruise ship passengers released in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dozens of U.S. passengers who were moved to a Texas air base after potentially...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan Today



rickjam

Ricardo R 🇯🇲 RT @Reuters: Diagnostic sampling kits were flown to the Grand Princess cruise ship, which California Governor Gavin Newsom said would be ke… 1 minute ago

o_6v

silent RT @SeatradeInsider: Results of 45 samples taken from #GrandPrincess passengers + crew for #coronavirus are expected today. Meanwhile, all… 2 minutes ago

DJTNo1Fan

KAG2020 Cruise ship passengers 'in limbo' off San Francisco awaiting coronavirus tests | Article [AMP] | Reuters ⁦… https://t.co/tZkVi4mu8L 2 minutes ago

jaxdotcom

Florida Times-Union “The ship will not come on shore until we appropriately assess the passengers.” https://t.co/NtxVHlvQah 3 minutes ago

95lJNxyilMKX5tZ

Travis Bickle RT @CBSNews: Passengers on quarantined cruise ship question protocols after man died of coronavirus https://t.co/90Pf2mhsuK https://t.co/DV… 3 minutes ago

corbett_jessica

Jessica Corbett RT @democracynow: 3,500 Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined Off California Coast over Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/dnUKg1APOY 5 minutes ago

BlackBearNews1

BlackBearNews Cruise Ship Held Off California Coast As Passengers Await Coronavirus Tests https://t.co/GxcNdKhLop 6 minutes ago

erwitham1

Eric Rodger Witham RT @JamesEHiggins: Progressive Nitwit Newsom @GavinNewsom (D-CA) bans cruise ship with American coronavirus passengers from docking in SF.… 8 minutes ago


Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results [Video]Passengers Off Coast Of California Await Coronavirus Test Results

Tests results taken from passengers of a cruise ship off the coast of California are expected on Friday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:31Published

Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship [Video]Test Results Expected Today For Those Quarantined On Cruise Ship

Some local people are currently quarantined on a cruise ship due to concerns of the coronavirus, but they are expected to have the results of the test today, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published

