Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exclusive: The P.S. I Still Love You Cast Can’t Keep It Together in This Blooper Reel

Exclusive: The P.S. I Still Love You Cast Can’t Keep It Together in This Blooper Reel

Video Credit: POPSUGAR - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Exclusive: The P.S. I Still Love You Cast Can’t Keep It Together in This Blooper Reel

Exclusive: The P.S. I Still Love You Cast Can’t Keep It Together in This Blooper Reel

When the second installment of Lara Jean's love story was released onto Netflix last month, we were excited, then swooning, and finally, were left wanting more.

Now, Netflix has delivered, giving POPSUGAR a first look at the behind-the-scenes bloopers from the filming of To All the Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You, where the cast just couldn't hold back their laughter.

In the exclusive clip, we get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of exactly what happens when the cameras are rolling.

From a lantern spontaneously exploding in Noah Centineo's hands, to Lana Condor laughing at the most inappropriate moments (and Jordan Fisher trying valiantly to turn the scene around), to the sweet offscreen dynamic of onscreen sisters, played by Condor and Anna Cathcart, watch the sweet clip above, and just try to keep it together through the whole thing - we dare you.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.