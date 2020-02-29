Coronavirus Cases Spread Across The U.S.

The coronavirus outbreak spread across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states.

In response to the rapidly growing virus, Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak.

According to Reuters, the death toll from the respiratory illness has risen to 12 in the United States.

The latest fatality was recorded in King County, Washington, where six people have died at a nursing facility.