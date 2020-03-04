Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
A photo of a hole on Mars is getting a lot of attention.

It was discovered in 2011, but NASA recently used the photo as it's picture of the day.

It's believed that the hole is an opening to an underground cavern.
