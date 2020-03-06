Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Checking out the bathroom on the Showcase of Homes

Checking out the bathroom on the Showcase of Homes

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
Checking out the bathroom on the Showcase of HomesChecking out the bathroom on the Showcase of Homes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Checking out the bathroom on the Showcase of Homes

WAY...BUT A FOR SURESIGN IS THE "SPRINGSHOWCASE OFHOMES" TAKINGPLACE THE OVER THENEXT COUPLE OFWEEKENDS!OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE IN DEPERE!SHE'S GETTING ANEARLY SNEAK PEEK ATSOME OF THE HOMES!GOOD MORNING EM!A vigorous area of lowpressure will producegusty winds across thearea overnight.

Mostspots will see NW windgusts of 35-45 mph.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Spring Showcase of Homes 2020 [Video]Spring Showcase of Homes 2020

Spring Showcase of Homes 2020

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:17Published

Spring Showcase of Homes [Video]Spring Showcase of Homes

Spring Showcase of Homes

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.