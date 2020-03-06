Checking out the bathroom on the Showcase of Homes

WAY...BUT A FOR SURESIGN IS THE "SPRINGSHOWCASE OFHOMES" TAKINGPLACE THE OVER THENEXT COUPLE OFWEEKENDS!OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE IN DEPERE!SHE'S GETTING ANEARLY SNEAK PEEK ATSOME OF THE HOMES!GOOD MORNING EM!A vigorous area of lowpressure will producegusty winds across thearea overnight.

Mostspots will see NW windgusts of 35-45 mph.