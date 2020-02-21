Beer & Bacon Fundraiser, Museum Debut: Coast Overflowing with Weekend Events

- thank goodness it's friday!

The- weekend is upon us!

- finally friday - and as many of- you are heading into the final- day - of your work week - we have som- things you might want to- consider while making your plan- here on our mississippi - gulf coast.

- news 25 today's producer porsha- williams breaks it down - for us in this morning's- "finally friday."

- time to catch some sun rays - saturday morning for the beach- day at the wheel way.

- march is national developmental- - - - disability awareness month so i- celebration the junior auxiliar- of gulfport is- putting on this event in long - beach to promote- inclusion.

Starting at 10am to- 1pm children and their- families can expect activities- such as coloring stations, beac- wheelchairs obstacle course and- much more.

Head on down to- long beach in between steve's - marina and simpson pier on- the west side of long beach - harbor for this fun event.- or you can take a step back in- history for the newly opened- museum on the gulf coast.

This- exhibit will include images - of early gulfport, it's founder- the port and- railroad!

Their open from 10am-- 3pm this weekend.

- also in gulfport..

Formorly - knowned as ales - and rails fundraiser happening- from 7pm-10pm the - inaugural event of the gulf - coast beer and bacon festval is- kicking off this saturday.

They- are sold out so i hope you- already - snagged some tickets because- this sure to be an event you- don't want to miss!

Head over t- the hollywood - warehouse in gulfport for a goo- time!

-