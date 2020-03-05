Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Starbucks halts reusable mugs

Starbucks halts reusable mugs

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Starbucks halts reusable mugs

Starbucks halts reusable mugs

Starbucks has stopped accepting reusable cups from customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As Fred Katayama reports, it&apos;ll still give discounts to anyone carrying one.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Starbucks halts reusable mugs https://t.co/ETIVVKDgNZ https://t.co/V0M5obBcSr 40 seconds ago

EddieMcCovenTV

Eddie McCoven RT @freddiethekat: Starbucks halts acceptance of reusable mugs, tumblers on #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/262xwa7qVL @ReutersBiz 1 hour ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Starbucks halts reusable mugs... 1 hour ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama Starbucks halts acceptance of reusable mugs, tumblers on #coronavirus concerns. https://t.co/262xwa7qVL @ReutersBiz 1 hour ago

wendysawatzky

Wendy Sawatzky Starbucks has stopped serving coffee in their own mugs, due to coronavirus concerns. Question: How does Starbucks n… https://t.co/Q9mTlAp0mO 20 hours ago

2Go_Health

2GO_Health Starbucks halts use of reusable mugs over coronavirus concerns https://t.co/4yr7hSphKb https://t.co/SACUlqXZwC 1 day ago

PrincessLeah1

PrincessLeah1 So when do states bring back the one use grocery bags??? I buy my own but I’ve always felt bad for the baggers who… https://t.co/6gRS5YQua1 1 day ago

filterednews

Filtered News Starbucks halts use of reusable mugs over coronavirus concerns [the best laid plans ... ] | Fox News https://t.co/7bmJAADtqw 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Moneywatch: Starbucks Halts use Of Reusable Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

The coffee chain says the move is a precautionary step in response to the outbreak.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.