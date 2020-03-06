'My 92-year-old wife is waiting for me': 101-year-old coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in China

Global  

A 101-year-old pensioner recovered from the deadly coronavirus and has been discharged from hospital in central China.
A 101-year-old pensioner recovered from the deadly coronavirus and has been discharged from hospital in central China.

The video, shot in Wuhan Third Hospital on March 4, shows medical staff sending the pensioner Mr Dai off from the hospital.

The medical worker asked: "Sir, how old are you?" The pensioner replied: "101 years old." The medical workers then said: "101 years old already!

That is amazing!" According to reports, Mr Dai was diagnosed with coronavirus after his 101-year-old birthday and was hospitalised for treatment on February 25.

Mr Dai kept doing exercising every day by walking around the hospital room and he always said to the medical staff that he had a 92-year-old wife waiting to be taken care of by him at home, so he needed to recover soon.

Dai recovered and discharged from hospital on March 4 and he can reunite with his wife after being quarantined for another two weeks.




