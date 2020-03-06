Le Diabète et L'Insuline 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HealthChoicesFirst - Duration: 01:06s - Published Dr. André Bélanger MD, CFCP, discute le diabète et l'insulin. Dr. André Bélanger MD, CFCP, discute le diabète et l'insulin. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Le Diabète et L'Insuline Aires, avec peu d’hypoglycémie, qui peuvent se donner même une fois par jour uniquement. Donc ne soyez pas craintif. Parlez-en avec votre médecin de famille.





