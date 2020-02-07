Global  

Strong U.S. jobs report fails to halt coronavirus sell-off

U.S. data painted a picture of a strong labor market heading into a mounting global crisis fueled by fears over a coronavirus epidemic that continues to spook markets around the world.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
