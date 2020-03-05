Mother of missing Rexburg kids lands in Idaho to face charges 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published Mother of missing Rexburg kids lands in Idaho to face charges Lori Vallow Daybell is back in the Gem State. The mother of two missing children returned to Idaho Thursday to face charges, after being held in Hawaii on $5 million bail.

0

