Warren Hits At Sanders Supporters

On Thursday, Elizabeth Warren ended her Presidential campaign.

She had a chat with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC Thursday evening.

In an interview Elizabeth Warren criticized the online behavior of Senator Bernie Sanders' supporters.

"I think it's a real problem with this online bullying and sort of organized nastiness," Warren said.

Maddow asked if this online behavior was a particular issue for many of Sanders' supporters.

Warren replied, "It is.

