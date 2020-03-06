'We try to do our normal life', says Guardiola on coronavirus threat

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (MARCH 6, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA: "And just on the coronavirus thing, we're seeing games played behind closed doors in Italy, do you think it's inevitable that that might happen in the Premier League in this country?" GUARDIOLA: "We try to do our normal life, and when the authorities, the club, the politicians and the doctors going to say what you are going to have to do, we are going to do." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA: "Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer building something that might last, that might bring success at Class="kln">Manchester United , do you think?" GUARDIOLA: "I said the last time we played against them in the Carabao Cup (League Cup), that what I saw in videos of the game, that players follow him, absolutely, in the way in the commitment they have, and it's getting better, and right now, is maybe the best moment in the season, yes." 4.

WHITE FLASH 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA: "Kevin de Bruyne, what's the situation and does he have any chance of playing on Sunday at all?" GUARDIOLA: "He's getting better.

So today we did training, tomorrow will prove.

I spoke this morning with the physio and he said he feels better, not perfect, but feels better, we will see." 6.

WHITE FLASH 7.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) REPORTER ASKING MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER PEP GUARDIOLA: "Has Leroy Sane got a chance of being part of your squad on Sunday?" GUARDIOLA: "No".

REPORTER: "Do you know how long it will be before?" GUARDIOLA: "I don't know.

Like I said at the previous press conference, making a big, big progress, but it still is not 100%, you know, fit, and he has to be ready and fit to play official games right now." STORY: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that the club will "try to do our normal life" as the threat of coronavirus impacting on sports events in England continues to grow.

After Italy ordered all major sporting events, including top-flight Serie A soccer games, to be played without fans for a month in a bid to curb Europe's worst outbreak of the virus, Guardiola said on Friday (March 6) said they would do whatever they were told to do by the English authorities.

Guardiola was speaking two days before his side make the short trip to their great rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.

City are fresh from winning the League Cup for the third successive year last Sunday (March 1), but will be facing a United side unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions, including a 1-0 at City in January in the League Cup, although they were beaten 3-2 on aggregate.

"Right now, is maybe the best moment in the season," Guardiola said of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

City are facing an anxious wait over the fitness of playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for Sunday's (March 8) match after the Belgian international landed awkwardly on his back and shoulder during the latter stages of the League Cup final.

Leroy Sane is certain to miss the derby after Guardiola conceded the German winger is still some time away from being ready for first-team football.

(Production: Mike Brock)