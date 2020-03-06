RAW INTERVIEW: Sen. Rubio talks about coronavirus prevention 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 07:11s - Published RAW INTERVIEW: Sen. Rubio talks about coronavirus prevention Sen. Marco Rubio said critical progress is being made in the fight to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus. 0

