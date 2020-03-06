Coronavirus: Aussie woman who stockpiles all year says 'times like this' are what she's preparing for

In this video from Thursday (March 5) recorded for Newsflare, an Australian woman showcases her fully stocked cupboards.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I recorded this video after I saw the crazy emptying shelves in Australia.

"I stockpile all year round so we have plenty for times like this, thank god.

"I have more than 200 toilet rolls under my bed and in cupboards, as our town has run out.

I have been giving some to friends and family or those in need.

"I buy half price and stockpile were I can, so we can go weeks without shopping and it has come in handy now the shops are out of toilet paper and other essentials."