Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania Pennsylvania governor says state has confirmed its first 2 coronavirus cases. Katie Johnston reports.

Governor: Two presumed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday there were two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in eastern Pennsylvania,...

