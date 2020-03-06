Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania governor says state has confirmed its first 2 coronavirus cases.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Governor: Two presumed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday there were two presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in eastern Pennsylvania,...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShirleyFarmGirl

ShirleyJeanAppalachianBarnGoddess Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania https://t.co/rL7LTQEIHD 15 minutes ago

DavidEnd4

David End RT @deenie7940: Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania https://t.co/1xCkwkFugH 17 minutes ago

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @msandreacamille: Stay safe Pittsburgh! Wash y’all hands!! Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania https://t.co/… 19 minutes ago

HawkeTexas

TexasLadyHawke Gov. Wolf Confirms First 2 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pennsylvania – CBS Pittsburgh Yeah, it handled the 1918 flu so w… https://t.co/p79V3rDAzi 30 minutes ago

Mary620497

Mary RT @RETTinol: The corrupt media and the corrupt Democrats are so bent on hyping this virus it’s disgusting!! The FLU is much worse Gov. Wo… 37 minutes ago

RiazGilani

Riaz Gilani RT @alyhdi: @TimothyEWilson @RiazGilani @alykhansatchu @FauzKhalid @RAbdiCG @BBCNews USA.. 3 new case - 2 Pennsylvania (first in the state)… 40 minutes ago

alyhdi

A @TimothyEWilson @RiazGilani @alykhansatchu @FauzKhalid @RAbdiCG @BBCNews USA.. 3 new case - 2 Pennsylvania (first i… https://t.co/bjcrMKxEcY 44 minutes ago

CoVid19LiveNews

Coronavirus Live Updates Latest Updates March 06 ➡3 new case in the United States: - 2 Pennsylvania (first in the state) - 1 in New York (… https://t.co/Cmlu2jgnU9 48 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Confirms Two Presumed Positive Coronavirus Cases In Delaware, Wayne Counties [Video]Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Confirms Two Presumed Positive Coronavirus Cases In Delaware, Wayne Counties

Wolf says both patients are isolated in their homes.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 35:03Published

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado [Video]Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 27:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.