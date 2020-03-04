Global  

Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the XFL's Seattle Dragons hosted the Dallas Renegades last month has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Katie Johnston reports.
Employee who worked Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons XFL game tests positive for coronavirus, per report

The employee was at CenturyLink Field for the Dragons' 24-12 loss to the Dallas Renegades
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



COVID-19 Testing Underway In North Texas

As of Thusday afternoon the lab in Dallas had completed about a dozen tests for COVID-19.

As of Thusday afternoon the lab in Dallas had completed about a dozen tests for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:00Published

Amazon Employee in Seattle Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Amazon Employee in Seattle Test Positive for Coronavirus

An Amazon employee who works in its Seattle, Washington office has tested positive for the coronavirus. The company did notify all employees who were in close contact with that person.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

