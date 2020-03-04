Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus 35 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:33s - Published Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus A part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the XFL's Seattle Dragons hosted the Dallas Renegades last month has tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Seahawks Wire CenturyLink Field employee who worked Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/uh238NjWXZ 8 minutes ago Liz Mathews CenturyLink Field employee who worked Seattle Dragons game tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/mOU7w3u7cv 8 minutes ago 🇺🇸𝑫𝒂𝒘𝒏 ⭐Truth Matters 📝⚖ Yikes! Seattle XFL stadium worker tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/0hNm64CwZW 10 minutes ago Patrick Davis RT @CNN: A part-time stadium employee who worked at a Seattle football game later tested positive for the novel coronavirus. https://t.co/7… 13 minutes ago God Country Family RT @mwam1993: Only one? Pretty low for such a “contagion”- Say.... how many of the attendees were diagnosed with the regular flu? Any rea… 17 minutes ago FOX5 Las Vegas King County health officials released a statement late Thursday that said the CenturyLink Field employee worked at… https://t.co/KNT1cJSzdq 18 minutes ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus… https://t.co/8yNUYSuDAC 22 minutes ago luis pascual https://t.co/m44RBEjElS I suspect, covid-19 was invented and unleashed by china to force an economic downturn hopin… https://t.co/fdGLP1zSR2 23 minutes ago