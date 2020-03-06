Trump Dismisses Sexisms Role In Warren's Political Demise
On Friday, President Donald Trump shot down questions about whether sexism grounded Elizabeth Warren's campaign.
Warren has been a frequent target of Trump's barbs and jokes.
The President says that Warren failed because of a “lack of talent.”
“I think lack of talent was her problem,” Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the role sexism played in her demise.
“She had a tremendous lack of talent.
"She was a good debater.
She destroyed Mike Bloomberg ... That was easy for her but people don't like her.”
Politico reports the president was quick to dismiss any hint that sexism played a role in Warren's demise.
“She is a very mean person and people don't like her.
People don't want that.” the president argued.
Trump said "people like a person like me, who is not mean."