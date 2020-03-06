Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Michelangelo Is Born

This Day in History: Michelangelo Is Born

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Michelangelo Is Born

This Day in History: Michelangelo Is Born

This Day in History: Michelangelo Is Born March 6, 1475 Considered the most talented of the Italian Renaissance artists, Michelangelo Buonarroti was born in Caprese, Italy.

He was the second of five sons born into a family of modest means.

During his teens, he would study fresco, classical sculpture and anatomy in Florence.

He would go on to create some of the most famous works of art in history, including the sculpture of David and the more than 300 figures on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

The artist enjoyed significant wealth and fame during his life, and his legacy has endured for centuries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Today in History for March 6th

Highlights of this day in history: The Alamo falls; The Dred Scott decision brings America closer to...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bibliopoets

Werther 🍃 On this day, in 1475: Michelangelo is born: he will be one of the greatest artist of the Italian Renaissance and o… https://t.co/88ppTopYt3 1 week ago

freyasflorence

Freya Middleton Happy birthday Michelangelo! https://t.co/jiIFAy03lG 1 week ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Today in History for March 6th: Highlights of this day in history: The Alamo falls; The Dred Scott decision brings America clos… 1 week ago

ThePatrickWolfe

Patrick Wolfe RT @niaforg: Michelangelo was born today in 1475. Creating works of art until his death at 88 years old, he revolutionized sculpture and pa… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.