Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump called off a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, saying he did not want to &quot;interfere&quot; as the agency races to stem the coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people globally.
Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak

Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak· *President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping emergency package to combat the...
Business Insider


House approves $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

Lawmakers are expected to send President Trump an emergency spending bill that would provide $8.3...
CBS News



