Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland

Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland

Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland

Kate Middleton wore quite a few pricey looks while on her tour of Ireland with Prince William.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few favorites.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat [Video]Kate Middleton Is Wearing a 12-Year-Old Coat

Kate Middleton is in Ireland, and her fans noticed her fashion choice was 12 years old. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:53Published

Kate Middleton Drinks a Beer in a Shimmering Gown [Video]Kate Middleton Drinks a Beer in a Shimmering Gown

Prince William and Kate Middleton have made their way to Ireland, and as usual, the duchess is dressed for the occasion. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.