Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role

Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role During a recent Q&A in New York for his 2006 film, ‘Casino Royale,’ Craig was asked to discuss his character, James Bond.

In particular, Craig was asked to explain the “new spin” he put on the “classic Bond trope of sexuality.” In the past, Bond has traditionally been portrayed as a womanizer, with sexuality being a defining trait of the character.

According to Craig, putting less focus on sex was a way of allowing the women in the films to be seen as unique characters, rather than just sexual objects.

Daniel Craig, via ‘Men’s Health’ Daniel Craig, via ‘Men’s Health’ Overall, Craig didn’t want to “get rid of” the sexual aspect of his Bond character, but instead add to the complexity of the character.

Daniel Craig, via ‘Men’s Health’

