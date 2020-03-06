Daniel Craig Talks Redefining
His 'James Bond' Role During a recent Q&A in New York
for his 2006 film, ‘Casino Royale,’
Craig was asked to discuss
his character, James Bond.
In particular, Craig was
asked to explain the
“new spin” he put on the
“classic Bond trope of sexuality.” In the past, Bond has traditionally been
portrayed as a womanizer, with sexuality
being a defining trait of the character.
According to Craig, putting less focus on sex was
a way of allowing the women in the films to be seen
as unique characters, rather than just sexual objects.
Daniel Craig,
via ‘Men’s Health’ Daniel Craig,
via ‘Men’s Health’ Overall, Craig didn’t want to “get rid of”
the sexual aspect of his Bond character, but
instead add to the complexity of the character.
Daniel Craig,
via ‘Men’s Health’