shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of SM Energy, off about 23.3% and shares of Oasis Petroleum down about 21.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 6.5% as a group, led down by Nextier Oilfield Solutions, trading lower by about 18.8% and Propetro Holding, trading lower by about 17.7%.





