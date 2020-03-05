Friday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
In trading on Friday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 8.2%.
Helping drag down the group were shares of SM Energy, off about 23.3% and shares of Oasis Petroleum down about 21.3% on the day.
Also lagging the market Friday are oil & gas equipment & services shares, down on the day by about 6.5% as a group, led down by Nextier Oilfield Solutions, trading lower by about 18.8% and Propetro Holding, trading lower by about 17.7%.
In early trading on Friday, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Cabot Oil & Gas has lost about 12.3%..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26Published